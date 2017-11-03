Premier accuses Tim Nicholls of stealing Labor's dam plan

Geoff has been working for the QT since August 2011 covering Ipswich’s rural areas. He started working for APN in January 2010 with the Chinchilla News in western Queensland after growing up on a grain farm. Geoff spends his time out of work watching far too much sport following the Reds, the Broncos and various American teams.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has accused Tim Nicholls of stealing her homework on dams and water policy.

Mr Nicholls announced on Friday his government would build $1.3 billion in dams and water infrastructure across the state.

He promised to build the Urannah Dam, Nullinga Dam, Rookwood Weir and raise the Burdekin Falls Dam wall.

But Ms Palaszczuk said some of the LNP's water announcements were policies Labor had already committed to.

"Let me make it very clear, some of the things that he has announced are things my government has previously announced. Such as the $225 million (Ross River Dam) water pipeline. That has been announced following our budget," she said.

"He is talking about raising the wall at the Burdekin Falls for the hydro, we have announced that, we've committed $100 million for that. And we already have commitments to work with the Federal Government in relation to the business case, for example, with the Rookwood Weir.

"We are working with the Federal Government and Tim Nicholls is announcing plans that we have already put to the people of this state."

But Mr Nicholls said Ms Palaszczuk "hates dams and refused to build them".

"These projects have stalled for too long under Annastacia Palaszczuk, who is captured by green groups," he said.

The LNP said it would establish a Queensland Dams Company, based in regional Queensland, to get the projects underway.