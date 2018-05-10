Premier addresses the stalled Rookwood Weir situation

TALKING ROOKWOOD: The Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk explains her perspective on what is going on with the stalled Rookwood Weir project.

TALKING ROOKWOOD: The Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk explains her perspective on what is going on with the stalled Rookwood Weir project. Allan Reinikka ROK100518apremier

THE finger pointing is continuing as the State and Federal Governments argue over who is holding up the construction of Rookwood Weir.

After Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull came to Rockhampton at the start of April to confirm federal funding for Rookwood Weir, the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wrote to him requesting the project run as a joint venture sharing operating costs. Since then the project has remained stalled.

Yesterday after receiving criticism about Rookwood Weir not being mentioned in the budget paperwork, Ms Landry said money was sitting in the National Infrastructure Water Fund and it was ready to go, "but we cannot do anything because the State Government are once again playing games”.

"They won't sign off on this saying the Federal Government needs to put money towards the running of it, they own the project so let's get on with it,” Ms Landry said.

READ: BUDGET 2018: Landry explains what's in it for CQ

ROOKWOOD ANNOUNCEMENT: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, Deputy PM Michael McCormack, Minister for Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan and Agriculture Minister David Littleproud. Allan Reinikka

When challenged on Ms Landry's comments today, Ms Palaszczuk said she'd been in discussion with Mr Turnbull working towards a solution on jointly running Rookwood Weir.

"We've had several conversations. The last conversation I had with Malcolm Turnbull about this was during the Commonwealth Games and we made it very clear to each other that we would operate cooperatively and do a joint venture,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

READ: CQ still awaiting Rookwood Weir agreements

WANTING PROGRESS: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there is an understanding between her and the Prime Minister on a way forward for the Rookwood Weir project. Allan Reinikka ROK100518apremier

"That was his idea, so I don't know what Michelle's going on about. She better talk to her leader about it in the first place.

"We're happy to go along with it, officials are speaking at a departmental level and it's going to happen, I don't think there's any concern there.”

The Queensland Government department leading Rookwood negotiations has confirmed that discussions with the Federal Government are ongoing.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, who is in charge of Rookwood at the federal level, has not provided any further comment.