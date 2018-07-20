Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has released a KPMG review into the public service. Picture: Annette Dew
Politics

Premier releases public service report

by Sarah Vogler
20th Jul 2018 12:50 PM
PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has released a major review of the public service just days out from Budget Estimates.

The release of the KPMG report into the public service and whether her Government's hiring spree was making a difference comes almost a year to the day that the Premier promised she would release it, during Estimates last year.

Ms Palaszczuk announced former QUT vice-chancellor Peter Coaldrake would be hired to examine how public service data is collected and measured going forward.

She denied she was attempting to avoid further scrutiny at estimates by releasing the report ahead of Tuesday's hearing.

Ms Palaszczuk had last pledged to release the report after it had been considered by Cabinet and insisted she had met that commitment by releasing the report today.

But she repeatedly would not say when Cabinet had considered it.

"It went to Cabinet and I've released it. I've released it," she said.

KPMG's report has called for the government to establish priorities that it can measure going forward in order to ensure the growing public service was getting results in areas like health and education.

It took issue with the way the Government currently measures service delivery.

Ms Palaszczuk responded by appointing Professor Coaldrake to determine what the Government needs to do in the future "to keep us in line with our fiscal principle and to keep a lid on wages growth".

"We have accepted the recommendations of the KPMG report," she said.

"It is absolutely important that we keep a lid on wages growth.

"We recognise how important it is to keep our wages expenses under control.

"This is going to be a very key priority of my Government this term."

Ms Palaszczuk dismissed suggestions this work should have been done before the Government embarked on its hiring spree, rather than after.

"...I made a commitment to Queenslanders that I would restore those services," she said.

"But what we do know is that over the years the collection of data has not been as accurate as we would like it to be."

Ms Palaszczuk said the Government would also be looking at the use of contractors within the public service as well to ensure taxpayer money was being spent wisely.

The Together union has been lobbying for the change, arguing departments were using contractors and labor hire workers so they could hide the true size of their workforce.

annastacia palaszczuk public service queensland parliament

