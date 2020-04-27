Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus

27th Apr 2020 8:49 AM

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced there have been three new coronavirus cases in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

The Premier will will hold a press conference this morning to update the state on the latest coronavirus news.

It comes after Ms Palaszczuk yesterday flagged the easing of some restrictions in Queensland from next weekend.

 

It means Queenslanders will be able to go shopping for non-essential itms, take a picnic and sunbake at the beach.

People have also been told they can go for a drive, but only within 50km of their home.

 

The measures will be reviewed in two weeks, with more relaxations possible if cases remain low.

It comes after just three new cases were announced on Sunday morning, with the state's total now at 1033.

Two new cases were announced on Saturday, making it 11 straight days when new cases were restricted to fewer than 10.

 

Originally published as Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Insurance company sues drunk driver for more than $1.5m

        premium_icon Insurance company sues drunk driver for more than $1.5m

        News The accident occurred in 2012 in Thangool and now Suncorp Insurance is looking to recoup its costs.

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of people arrearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on our biggest headlines from the last week.

        Animal adoptions at RSPCA have changed

        premium_icon Animal adoptions at RSPCA have changed

        News Rescue pets are now available for rehoming via the RSPCA website.