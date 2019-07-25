Premier could ask Trad to step aside

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk hasn't ruled out asking Jackie Trad to stand aside if the Crime and Corruption Commission launches an investigation about her purchase of a Woolloongabba property.

Ms Palaszczuk today confirmed Transport Minister Mark Bailey will now oversee the multi-billion dollar Cross River Rail project after Ms Trad removed herself from overseeing it while the matter was being considered by the CCC.

When asked if she would ask Ms Trad to stand aside if the CCC launched an investigation into the matter, Ms Palaszczuk said it was "not at that stage at the moment".

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad speaks during estimate hearings this week. Picture: Jono Searle/AAP

"I don't even know if it's under assessment yet, because it's been forwarded so I'll wait to see what the information is," she said.

"At the moment it hasn't even been assessed, so let's wait and see where it's at."

Mr Bailey had previously been sidelined from his ministerial duties in 2017 while the CCC investigated his use of a private email account.

He was later cleared of any corrupt conduct.

Ms Trad has been under pressure since The Courier-Mail revealed last week that she and her husband had purchased a $695,500 Woolloongabba home along the route of Cross River Rail earlier this year.

She has committed to sell the property for no profit.

The Premier today said "people needed to make sure that their paperwork is up to date".

"(Ms Trad) has apologised for that and all members know their obligations," she said.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad Would also not rule out the possibility she could stand aside should the CCC decide to launch an investigation.

"Let's deal with that if it happens," Ms Trad said, adding she would make further statements should that occur.

She would not say if she regretted her decision to phone CCC chair Alan Macsporran at the weekend after she had been referred to the watchdog by the Opposition and just a day before she referred herself.

"All of the matters are before the CCC. I will let them do their job," she said.