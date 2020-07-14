Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Qld Premier declares parts of NSW COVID hotspot

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
14th Jul 2020 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The State Government has declared two Sydney suburbs as coronavirus hotspots, and will enforce hotel quarantine for anyone entering Queensland from those areas.

It comes as 18 Queensland residents who visited the Crossroads Hotel in New South Wales, the centre a coronavirus outbreak in that state, have been tested for COVID-19.

The results of their test are not yet known.

It comes as Queensland recorded zero new cases in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases remains at four, after one new case and two at the weekend.

All were in quarantine after travelling overseas.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young this morning said she was monitoring the situation in New South Wales as she was the entire country.

She said the Queenslanders tested after vising the Casula venue were in self-quarantine in their homes.

But she said that from midday today, anyone who comes from a declared hotspot must quarantine in a hotel.

Campbelltown and Liverpool in New South Wales will be hotspots from that time.

Originally published as Premier declares parts of Sydney COVID hotspot

More Stories

border closure coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        KNIFE ATTACK: CQ girl allegedly stabs Redcliffe woman

        premium_icon KNIFE ATTACK: CQ girl allegedly stabs Redcliffe woman

        News Police are investigating after a woman sustained a stab wound to the neck in Redcliffe yesterday evening.

        MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

        News Blink and you might have missed some of them. Catch up on all of the biggest...

        • 14th Jul 2020 8:35 AM
        'We're not lazy drug addicts': Why I need medical marijuana

        premium_icon 'We're not lazy drug addicts': Why I need medical marijuana

        News One Nation candidate in candid revelations on health battle

        Tradie sacked after 123km/h snake battle

        Tradie sacked after 123km/h snake battle

        Offbeat He was pulled over for driving 123km/h while fighting off a snake