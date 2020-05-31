Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Information

Premier eases COVID-19 restrictions for Queensland

by Jack McKay, The Courier-Mail
31st May 2020 11:31 AM | Updated: 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

QUEENSLANDERS will be allowed to take unlimited travel throughout all of the state from midday tomorrow.

Gatherings of up to 20 people will also be allowed from tomorrow, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced.

Ms Palaszczuk stood firm on the state's borders remaining closed to interstate travellers, saying the intrastate travel freedom was "opening up Queensland for Queenslanders" and described it as a "Queensland bubble".

The travel throughout the state includes overnight stays.

"This is tremendous news," she said, as she encouraged the accommodation sector to have their COVID safe plans in place.

"This is the boost you need," she said.

coronaviruspromo

She went on to encourage Queenslanders to support the tourism industry by planning a school holiday getaway.

"The best way families can support our multibillion-dollar tourism industry this year is for the school holidays … there's no better time to hop in the car … and go for that once in a lifetime trip around Queensland," she said.

"This is Queensland backing Queenslanders."

Speaking of the larger gatherings being allowed, the Premier said: "I know this means a lot to families out there. A lot of families haven't seen each other … this is excellent news."

Ms Palaszczuk said the easing of restrictions was brought forward due to the "remarkable" work the public has done in abiding by restrictions and keeping the number of COVID-19 cases low.

From midday June 12, all restaurants and cafes that have extra room beyond the four square metre rule will be allowed to cater for up to 20 people in each section of the venue.

MORE TO COME

More Stories

annastacisa palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 editors picks isolation restrictions iso restrictions travel bubble
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ cattle properties in demand

        premium_icon CQ cattle properties in demand

        News CQ cattle properties are being snapped up like hot cakes.

        Heater blamed for fire in ceiling of Capricorn Coast house

        premium_icon Heater blamed for fire in ceiling of Capricorn Coast house

        News Fire crews swung into action to extinguish a house fire which appears to have...

        Rural Fireys without Blue Cards now allowed to fight fires

        premium_icon Rural Fireys without Blue Cards now allowed to fight fires

        News The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the government to back down on their plan to...

        VIDEO: Iconic CQ landmark celebrates significant milestone

        premium_icon VIDEO: Iconic CQ landmark celebrates significant milestone

        News It’s not everyday you’ll see a landmark celebrate turning 50 by singing Happy...