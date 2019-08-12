Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Politics

Jackie Trad could face action by Annastacia Palaszczuk

by Sarah Vogler
12th Aug 2019 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says she could take "independent action" against Treasurer Jackie Trad should she be found to have breached the ministerial code of conduct over a contentious Woolloongabba investment property.

But she said it was too early to say what that might be, insisting she would wait for the Crime and Corruption Commission to report back first.

"That's something that I take very seriously in relation to the ministerial code of conduct," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I am going to wait until the assessment is carried out by the CCC because sometimes those assessments ... they also make recommendations.

"When they look at these issues they look at everything.

"They may look at the issues of the pecuniary interest register.

"They may look at the Cabinet handbook.

"Let's take one step at a time.

"Then I will look at what ever the CCC says and then I may take independent action as well."

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk editors picks jackie trad sanction

Top Stories

    UPDATE: More details emerge of frightening tomahawk robbery

    premium_icon UPDATE: More details emerge of frightening tomahawk robbery

    Crime WATCH: The masked man brandished a tomahawk as he threatened junior staff

    You wouldn't believe what three kids tried to burn down

    premium_icon You wouldn't believe what three kids tried to burn down

    Crime Three juveniles targeted one of Rocky's iconic tourist drawcards

    He's won 11 but captain says this was 'one of the best'

    premium_icon He's won 11 but captain says this was 'one of the best'

    Hockey Wanderers, Souths face off in thrilling CQ League final

    How a simple gardening chore sparked the Cawarral bushfire

    premium_icon How a simple gardening chore sparked the Cawarral bushfire

    News Resident injured in fire drama as sparks fly in tinder dry area

    • 12th Aug 2019 12:20 PM