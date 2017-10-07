Premier: I could not ask Bill Byrne to risk his life

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has issued a statement following the resignation of Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne overnight.

"Due to a serious medical condition, Bill Byrne has tendered his resignation as my Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Economic Development,” the Premier said.

"Bill will not recontest the seat of Rockhampton at the next State election, but he will serve the remainder of this term in the Parliament.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Agriculture Bill Byrne met with Scenic Rim farmer and vice-president of the Queensland Dairy Farmers organisation Ross McInnes (centre) to inspect recent flood damage in the region. David Nielsen

"Bill has been advised that his condition is life-threatening, and he will undertake more tests in Brisbane next week,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Throughout his career, in the Australian Defence Force, as a Member for Parliament and recently as a Minister, Bill has put others ahead of himself and his family.

"I know with the arrival of their first grandson Wyatt has brought so much joy to Bill and his wife Kim. They are looking forward to the arrival of a second grandchild in the New Year.

"Bill told me he did not want to put that at risk. I know Kim and having nursed Wyatt, I could not ask Bill - based on his medical advice -to take that risk.”

Bill Byrne MP and Qld Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speak a SES volunteer at Rockhampton Airport. Allan Reinikka ROK010417apalaszc

The Premier referred to Mr Byrne as a great friend and colleague.

She said he was one of only seven Members in the Labor Caucus after the devastating loss of 2012, and we worked so hard together to demonstrate to Queenslanders there was a better way than the cut-sack-sell approach of the LNP Government.

"In Government, Bill has played a critical role delivering on what we promised - restoring frontline services and creating jobs for Queenslanders,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Minister for State Development, Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham has been asked to serve as Acting Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Economic Development.