Premier ignores Adani's 'not listening' to voters claims

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni have met with subbies in Caloundra to discuss landmark building fairness reforms as part of the Goverment from the Sunshine Coast program. Patrick Woods

PREMIER Annastacia Palasczuk has ignored Adani's claims that she "wasn't listening” to the people of Queensland as she distanced herself from any blame about Labor's federal election disaster in key mining seats.

The Morning Bulletin asked her to respond to Adani Mining's CEO Lucas Dow's comments in a statement issued on Monday, particularly the following two paragraphs.

"If the Queensland Labor Premier and Deputy Premier take nothing else from this weekend, let's hope they realise it is time to start listening to the people of Queensland.

"Even after the weekend's election, where Queenslanders had their say, the Premier and Deputy Premier still have a tin ear to their own voters. They refuse to hear the concerns of people wanting them to back the Queensland mining industry, back regional communities, and stop shifting the goal posts.”

Here is how the Premier responded late Monday: "I understand that jobs are important to all Queenslanders,” she said in a statement.

"That's why, since we took office in 2015, my government has facilitated $20billion worth of resource projects, supporting 7000 resource jobs.

"As I have said repeatedly, and said again yesterday, all resource projects have to go through approvals processes.”

On Sunday the Premier and Treasurer Jacki Trad rejected accusations their handling of the Adani project had been a major factor in Labor's poor results in Central Queensland seats in the federal election.