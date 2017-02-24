Premier invites Rocky Mayor on Indian Adani mission

ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow has been invited to meet with Adani leaders in India next month.

The Indian mining giant is behind the $21 million Carmichael Coal project in the Galilee Basin and has shortlisted Rockhampton as a FIFO hub for the development.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has invited Cr Strelow and four other mayors, Jenny Hill (Townsville), Andrew Willcox (Whitsunday), Greg Williamson (Mackay), Anne Baker (Isaac), to meet with the company.

While the trip will require approval at the council table, Cr Strelow said it was a "brilliant opportunity”.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to join the premier to reinforce our commitment to the Adani Carmichael mine and understand their business better so we can help support them,” she said.

"It's a great opportunity for all of us because, one way or another, we are all going to be part of the success of the Galilee Basin.”

"I think this is a really important show of support from the Queensland people, led by our premier but backed by our regions that are most keen to send a strong message of support.”

Ms Palaszczuk said the project could create thousands of new jobs for regional Queensland.

"I met with Mr Adani in Townsville late last year and secured commitments on regional employment and the use of local labour rather than workers on 457 visas,” she said.

Adani has already confirmed the regional headquarters will be based in Townsville, with project sourcing centres in Townsville, Charters Towers, Rockhampton, Emerald, Clermont and Moranbah.

A decision is yet to be made on the FIFO hub, but Rockampton Regional Council have put in a bid to operate a satellite airport in the Galilee Basin which could bring up to 1500 jobs to the region.

"My Government has worked with Adani to ensure the project went through a rigorous and comprehensive assessment process for the mine, rail and port development,” the Premier said.

"We promised the people of Queensland, at the last election, that we would protect the Great Barrier Reef and Caley Valley Wetlands from disposal of dredged spoil from the Abbot Point port expansion,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We also promised the Queensland Government, on behalf of taxpayers, would not fund project infrastructure.”

"We have delivered our commitments and now we look forward to the thousands of new jobs - direct and indirect - to be delivered from the Carmichael Coal project.”

Adani is also proposing to establish a $200 million large-scale solar project near Moranbah.