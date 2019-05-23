Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt
Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt
Politics

Premier just out-Beattied Beattie

by Steven Wardill
23rd May 2019 5:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has effectively demanded action from herself on the Adani mine, writes Steven Wardill - and has shown more front than former premier Peter Beattie.

But her bizarre decision yesterday to fly to Mackay to announce nothing more than meeting between different branches of her own bureaucracy will fool no one.

The Adani issue has become a malignant tumour on Ms Palaszczuk's Government that she has failed to excise.

Her Government has defended - indeed, encouraged - the extraordinary 11th-hour intervention by the Department of Environment into Adani's management plans for groundwater and the endangered black-throated finch.

It has constantly claimed the project is in the hands of the "independent regulator" when all along it had the power to steer the process towards a faster conclusion.

It has consistently insisted it supports the resources sector, but has overseen nothing but delays.

Enough was enough, Ms Palaszczuk insisted yesterday.

But that came two days after she insisted Adani wasn't a federal election issue.

The people who really decided enough was enough were regional Queenslanders on Saturday.

Obviously regional Labor members got that message before then.

With more front than former premier Peter Beattie, Ms Palaszczuk yesterday apologised for federal Labor's election performance.

But with widespread unrest among her own members, Ms Palaszczuk will be more sorry soon if she can't come up with more than just a meeting.

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk politics queensland premier state government

Top Stories

    Neighbours weigh in on plans for Allenstown Square

    premium_icon Neighbours weigh in on plans for Allenstown Square

    Business Over three years the developers have bought up 15 homes and are now demolishing and removing them

    Mixed response from stakeholders on Adani timeline plan

    premium_icon Mixed response from stakeholders on Adani timeline plan

    Politics With a time line in place, greater certainty will be created.

    Historic attraction given green light to open after 8 years

    premium_icon Historic attraction given green light to open after 8 years

    Travel Council takes step in long journey to bring tourists back to area

    Coal comfort as Premier tries to mine support

    premium_icon Coal comfort as Premier tries to mine support

    Politics Adani mine: Premier’s backflip receives mixed reaction

    • 23rd May 2019 5:09 AM