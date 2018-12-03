Menu
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reacts after Liverpool forward Divock Origi scored his side's first goal
Soccer

Words come back to haunt PL star

3rd Dec 2018 10:45 AM

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford's words have come back to haunt him after a shocking error, while Alvaro Morata has suffered another shocking miss.

It's Premier League Extra Time!

 

PICKFORD'S HORROR SHOW

Roughly three months ago, Everton keeper Jordan Pickford was quoted as saying "I won't blunder like Alisson" - those words have now come back to haunt him.

A shocking howler from the stopper in the 96th minute handed the Reds all three points in the Merseyside derby, as Pickford had an awful day between the sticks.

MORATA MISSES ANOTHER SITTER

There was yet another moment to forget in front of goal for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata against Fulham.

After replacing Olivier Giroud on 70 minutes, the Spaniard had a chance to continue his resurgent form, but that's not quite how things played out.

Just over two minutes after entering the fray, a loose ball fell to the attacker and handed him a glorious chance - but true to form, he skied his strike well over the bar.

Needless to say, fans had a field day on social media.

SIDELINE BRAWL

The North London derby is a traditionally fiery affair, and the latest edition was no exception.

After Eric Dier equalised for Spurs with on the half-hour mark all hell broke loose! Players and officials rushed in from everywhere as a mass bust-up saw things get out of control.

Gunners substitutes appeared to fire up over Dier's goal celebration before just about every player on the park - as well as Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino - rushed in to the scrap.

Nothing friendly about that fixture!

RAMSEY THE SUPER SUB

Aaron Ramsey is the Premier League's best super sub.

The Gunners midfielder provided another assist off the pine overnight as he teed up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a crucial equaliser.

In fact, no one else has ever had such an impact from the reserves. Ramsey's four assists as a substitute this season is the most ever in a single campaign in the Premier League. It's December!

They'll miss him when he's gone…

REDS DO IT AGAIN

There was something quite familiar about Divock Origi's added time winner against the Toffees.

That's because the Reds have a knack of leaving it late against their cross-town rivals. In fact, no Premier League team have scored more 90th minute winners against another than Liverpool have against Everton.

Talk about leaving it late!

BATTLE OF THE 9S

It was a shootout between two top quality strikers as Arsenal and Spurs did battle.

Harry Kane and Aubameyang faced off with the latter ultimately winning the spoils. But Kane still managed to nab himself a piece of derby history.

The Spurs front man is now the equal top scorer in North London derby history - level on eight strikes with Emmanuel Adebayor, who actually played for both teams in the fixture.

However, the day belonged to Aubameyang, who moved to the top of the golden boot leaderboard after becoming the first player this season to break into double figures.

