‘Premier, let’s build it here’ MP’s push to have Rocky-based govt office

IF everything goes Barry’s way, Rockhampton could house the latest edition to Queensland’s public service system — the newly-announced Office for Rural and Regional Queensland.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke believes the Beef Capital is the perfect fit for the new branch which was established to drive the agenda for regional areas within the public service.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a permanent Department of Premier and Cabinet presence in Rockhampton previously but Mr O’Rourke wants to see a commitment to establishing a hub in his electorate.

“We obviously don’t want to have an office like this based solely out of Brisbane. This needs to be run primarily from the regions — and what better place than Rocky?,” he said.

“Having an office here will not only create jobs locally, it will help ensure genuine regional voices are being heard.

“I’ll be writing to the Premier about this and I’m looking forward to her response.”

Mr O’Rourke, who said he pushed internally for the ORRQ, said basing the office in Rockhampton would be another step in the right direction when it came to the decentralisation of government services.

“It’s important that we have an office that’s purely focused on the regions and can take the lead when it comes to dealing with the issues and opportunities that exist in our part of the world — and that’s exactly what the ORRQ will do.”

Rockhampton also faces one less competitor city after it was confirmed by a Bundaberg Regional Council spokesmanson that it would not host the office despite campaigning from its Mayor, Jack Dempsey.

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey.

The Premier’s office did not directly address the likelihood of the ORRQ being established in Rockhampton but said it was under consideration by the Premier. “The Premier will give serious consideration to the suggestion that the Member for Rockhampton has put forward,” a spokesman said.