Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Premier makes call on regional ‘bonk ban’

by Harrison Tippet and Chad Van Estrop
30th Jul 2020 5:23 PM

The Premier and Department of Health and Human Services have made a ruling on a Victorian 'bonk ban' - home visits to intimate partners - amid newly announced restrictions for regional Victoria.

Those living in Greater Geelong, Surf Coast, Colac-Otway, Queenscliffe, Golden Plains and Moorabool will be banned from visiting the homes of others or welcoming visitors to their homes from 11.59pm on Thursday.

But, the 'bonk ban', as it was nicknamed during Victoria's first lockdown, will not be enforced as part of new restrictions, the Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed.

"Yes, partners living separately can visit each other at home," a DHHS spokesperson said on Thursday.

Premier Daniel Andrews also confirmed shared custody visits, intimate partner visits and care giving visits were still allowed in regional Victoria.

"We are not trying to keep intimate partners apart or make shared custody more difficult," the Premier said.

The State Government in April reversed a decision to keep couples living apart from seeing each other during the statewide 'Stay at Home' period.

From Friday, residents in G21 municipalities - Geelong, Surf Coast, Colac-Otway, Golden Plains and Queenscliffe - and Moorabool will be restricted from visiting people or having visitors at homes.

But, residents on those municipalities will still be allowed to visit restaurants and cafes, attend community sport and go to the gym.

From Monday all Victorians will also be required to wear masks or face coverings.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Thursday announced the new restrictions amid a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, with 723 new cases recorded in Victoria on Thursday, and 13 deaths.

The new restrictions were announced in a bid to "jealously guard" low case numbers in regional Victoria, the Premier said.


 

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Premier makes call on regional 'bonk ban'

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 offbeat politics victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Motorcyclist still critical after arriving Brisbane

        premium_icon UPDATE: Motorcyclist still critical after arriving Brisbane

        Breaking The motorbike rider lost the lower half of his right leg

        NAME CHANGE: Find out which Rocky hotel has been rebranded

        premium_icon NAME CHANGE: Find out which Rocky hotel has been rebranded

        News The classy hotel may have a new name but it continues to provide CQ’s travellers...

        What would Pineapple do if he automatically became mayor?

        premium_icon What would Pineapple do if he automatically became mayor?

        Politics The changes, if not overruled, will be effect from October 12, 2020.

        Power bill savings send pensioner sky-high

        premium_icon Power bill savings send pensioner sky-high

        News 79-year-old Nell Healy intends to use her energy rebate to go skydiving.