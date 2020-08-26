Menu
Politics

Premier moves on massive state-shaping project

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
26th Aug 2020 5:23 AM
A panel of experts is being pulled together to advise the State Government on a version of the new Bradfield Scheme for north Queensland.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed her Government's plan during a press conference yesterday, as Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington released engineering drawings of her party's major election commitment in Townsville.

"We've got a committee we're about to announce and that will be looking at a version that is possible and one that is affordable," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The LNP released engineering drawings of the proposed dam, with Ms Frecklington saying it would stimulate the whole Queensland economy.

Natalie Marr (right) and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington with Jeff Doyle at Townsville Graded Sands while spruiking the new Bradfield Scheme.
"The New Bradfield Scheme will hold more water than 28 Sydney Harbours and its construction will be the biggest job-creation project north Queensland has ever seen," she said.

"It is so very important we don't just have a talkfest and put together another committee to talk about this project.

"We need to get working, and that's exactly what this project will do."

The Government recently revealed it was working on a scoping study for a version of the new Bradfield Scheme.

Meanwhile, the Premier has spruiked a capital works program that consists of projects that have already been announced, when asked why Queensland had spent less on COVID-19 stimulus compared to Victoria and New South Wales, as reported by The Australian.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
This is despite Queensland recording the second worst effective unemployment rate in the nation in July.

"We have already put in place $7 billion," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We have already committed our $50 billion capital program over the next four years."

The Premier said the Government would make more stimulus announcements in coming weeks and months.

Pressed further on why Queensland had spent less, the Premier said the Government had spent more on its capital program.

It follows criticism her Government needed long-term planning to help the battered economy recover amid the pandemic.

