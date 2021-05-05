Premier praises ‘record crowds’ of 50,000 at Beef 2021

State Government representatives paraded through Beef Australia on Wednesday morning for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to help crown a champion stud at the showgrounds centre ring and praise the reported “record crowds” numbering 50,000 that have so far shown up for tri-annual jamboree.

In attendance were the premier, Treasurer Cameron Dick, Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner, Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke, and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

They focused on the economic benefits of the cattle industry and the popularity of this year’s event, particularly given the need to manage COVID-19.

“Record beef prices at the moment: in Queensland alone $7 billion in exports supporting more than 18,000 jobs,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Apparently 50,000 people have come through the gates at the moment – record crowds.

“Of course there’s going to be huge flow on impacts for the economy.”

Mr Dick put the value of the stud cattle on display at $30 million.

“That’s an amazing achievement to bring those producers together, so it’s a great showcase not only of economic value, not only of the productive capacity of our state, but also it’s a great showcase of community,” he said.

Brittany Lauga said: “You can see the vibe around the Rockhampton region is just buzzing at the moment, and I’ve been talking to lots of shops and cafes and restaurants who are so incredibly pleased to welcome so many visitors to our beautiful region.

“Thank you so much to the beef industry, to the producers and the supply chain workers and companies who have done so much to keep us afloat through this global pandemic.”

Mr O’Rourke called Rockhampton “the beef capital of the world”.

The Queensland Government put $1 million towards Beef Australia 2021.