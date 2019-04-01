Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier referred to DPP on KAP staff
Premier referred to DPP on KAP staff DAN PELED
Politics

Premier referred to DPP on KAP staff

by Sarah Vogler
1st Apr 2019 5:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KATTER MPs will write to the Attorney-General and the Director of Public Prosecutions demanding action against Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after legal advice on her decision to strip the party of its extra staff last year.

Ms Palaszczuk stripped the party of its extra Parliamentary staff last year after the KAP failed to denounce Senator Fraser Anning and his contentious "final solution" speech.

The KAP initially complained to the Crime and Corruption Commission which found the premier's demands that KAP denounce Senator Anning or lose the staff could be considered "entirely inappropriate and to have exposed her to the prospect of facing a charge of bribery under s. 60 of the Criminal Code".

But the CCC decided against pursuing Ms Palaszczuk after weighing up the public interest and the likelihood of success. It left it to the Parliament to decide what to do with Speaker Curtis Pitt referring it to the Ethics Committee in October. That committee is yet to report back.

Mr Katter said his party would not be pursuing a private action against Ms Palaszczuk but would be writing to the Attorney-General and the DPP following receipt of the advice.

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk dpp katter australian party politics

Top Stories

    LNP promises millions to upgrade Yeppoon Rd after fatality

    premium_icon LNP promises millions to upgrade Yeppoon Rd after fatality

    News Landry: "We have to do some serious upgrades to that intersection.”

    Multiple teens charged over vehicle theft

    premium_icon Multiple teens charged over vehicle theft

    News The teens were reportedly seen driving dangerously in North Rocky

    • 1st Apr 2019 8:14 AM
    Great Western Hotel stakes its future on tofu?

    premium_icon Great Western Hotel stakes its future on tofu?

    News IN A bold move the iconic Great Western Hotel has gone meat-free!

    Local girl flying high after scholarship win

    premium_icon Local girl flying high after scholarship win

    News Kate Lovegrove has always been drawn to flying

    • 1st Apr 2019 6:55 AM