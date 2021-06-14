Premier rejects call for referendum on Qld upper house

The Queensland premier has dismissed calls for a public vote on the re-establishment of the state‘s Legislative Council, saying she does not intend to pursue the matter.

More than 900 people signed a petition to Queensland Parliament calling for a referendum on reinstating Queensland‘s upper house, which was abolished in 1922.

The petition, which Mirani MP Stephen Andrew sponsored, noted Queensland consisted of 93 electorates with 53 of these being situated between the border, Ipswich and Moreton Bay regions.

It went on to say this “bias in the size and spatial arrangements of the electorates” had created inequality.

“Your petitioners strongly believe there is a lack of democratic process in the way bills are debated in the parliament to the government being formed mostly of members in city seats,” the petition said.

“Without a legislative council, Queenslanders in regional electorates do not have representation in the parliament as the bulk of government business is presided over by members whose interests is achieving the outcomes sought by electors residing in Brisbane.”

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew in Queensland Parliament Question Time. Picture: Liam Kidston.

In her tabled response, Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland‘s electoral laws were significantly reformed in the early 1990s in the wake of the Fitzgerald Commission of Inquiry.

“A significant part of these reforms was the abolition of the zonal electoral system in favour of a system in which all electorates should contain an equal number of electors,” she said.

“My government supports these principles of our electoral system, and has no intention of moving to change them.”

The premier said Queensland‘s Legislative Council could not be re-established unless it was supported by Queenslanders at a referendum.

“The reintroduction of an upper house in Queensland is not a policy I have taken to the people of Queensland at successive elections and is not a policy my government intends to pursue,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said there was proper scrutiny of the Queensland government already in place.

In 2020, Mr Andrew led a fresh charge for the re-establishment of the state‘s Legislative Council after party leader Pauline Hanson made a similar call in 2017.

Under that plan, Ms Hanson proposed there would be 40-45 MPs in the lower house and a new 25-seat upper house, which would likely benefit smaller parties such as One Nation and the Greens.

