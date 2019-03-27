Menu
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Brisbane's Parliament House. DARREN ENGLAND
Premier reminds ministers they’re on the same team

by Sarah Vogler
27th Mar 2019 4:55 AM
ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk says she has lectured her ministers on the importance of Cabinet solidarity in the wake of revelations Housing Minister Mick de Brenni attended a union rally against his colleague Mark Ryan.

The Courier-Mail revealed Mr de Brenni was counselled by the Premier and apologised after he and three Government MPs - Don Brown, Nikki Boyd and Kim Richards - attended the United Voice rally against Mr Ryan's handling of prison contracts earlier this month.

The Premier said yesterday she had since spoken to her ministers about cabinet solidarity in the wake of those revelations, and now considered the matter dealt with.

She said Mr de Brenni was not involved in Cabinet discussions over the contracts with the Government announcing yesterday they were bringing the prisons back under public control.

Mr de Brenni came under Opposition fire in Question Time over his attendance at the rally, telling the House Mr Ryan had his full support.

"Yes, I attended that particular rally to observe the issues that were being spoken about," he told the House.

"I apologised to the Premier for my attendance there.

"I have spoken with the minister and I can say this: the minister has my full support and I have had that conversation with the minister."

annastacia palaszczuk queensland politics

