Premier Rocky trainer leaving

MOVING ON: Tom Button is leaving Rockhampton for greener pastures on the Sunshine Coast.

HORSE RACING: In a massive blow for Rockhampton racing, the premier trainer of the past four seasons, Tom Button, is relocating his operation to the Sunshine Coast.

Button confirmed his plans on Thursday and said he would begin the move next week.

The 40-year-old will also relinquish his position as a Rockhampton Jockey Club committeeman.

Button, who has 30 horses on his books, identified lagging prize money in Capricornia as well as challenges with race programming as the main reasons for his decision to move south.

“I’m looking to give my group of owners more opportunities and access to more races, as well as metropolitan prize money,” he said.

“It’s that (better prize money) and I think there’s a wider range of races available there.

“You’ve got the whole provincial circuit all within a couple of hours so you can find the right races for your horses a lot easier and you don’t have to wait up to a month to find a race that suits.”

Button’s move south and the reasons behind it pretty much mirror image Garnett Taylor’s departure many years ago.

Taylor was also a leading Rockhampton trainer who switched bases to the Sunshine Coast with the lure of better prize money the major factor.

Button said like Taylor, he would still travel to Rockhampton to race, but conceded he would not be bringing enough horses here to be considered a premiership threat.

“Garnett, Darryl Hansen, Craiglea have all been doing that over the years because the QTIS races are obviously for good money.”

“It would be hard for me to be a (Rockhampton) premiership threat from now on because I probably won’t have enough starters up here.

“And these days you’ve got the likes of Jared Wehlow, Ricky Vale, Lyle Rowe, who’ve all got big barns of horses and Adrian Coome is there now as well.

“So they’re going to have a lot more starters at Rocky than what I will.”

Button said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time in Rockhampton.

“It’s been a great time really. I started off with three horses and it quickly became what it is.

“When I started out I set goals to win premierships and I’ve achieved that, and now the new challenge is to head south and look for horses that are going to be metropolitan grade.

“Obviously winning premierships in Rocky was a highlight and obviously I’ve got a great bunch of owners who are going to continue to support me.”