Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Premier says no to ‘Quexit’

by Sarah Vogler
2nd Jul 2019 1:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Annastacia Palaszczuk pours cold water on push to split Queensland, urging protesters to rekindle their love for the State by watching next week's Origin final.

The Katter's Australian Party is organising a separatist rally outside regional parliament when it sits in Townsville in September.

KAP state leader Robbie Katter said he was hoping people would turn up in their hundreds or thousands to support the move.

"We're keen as always to generate support to have some more autonomy in the North," he said.

"I think the last Federal Election captured quite well the dissent and estrangement we have with governments making decision from afar."

Robbie Katter speaking at a press conference at Parliament.
Robbie Katter speaking at a press conference at Parliament.

Ms Palaszczuk, however, said she had no intention of splitting the state.

"I would urge the people participating in that rally to watch the State or Origin next week because we are one state," the Premier said.

"We're not going to be splitting the state. I am trying to unite Queensland, not divide Queensland."

Mr Katter pointed to Treasurer Jackie Trad's announcement this week of the signing of the contract to construct southeast Queensland's Cross River Rail as part of a $2.7 billion public-private partnership as proof the Palaszczuk Government was failing in its attempts to win over the regions.

"The ink hasn't even dried on press releases in the North and they are announcing $3billion for Cross River Rail."

More Stories

editors picks state of origin

Top Stories

    Vivacious character lives on in the memories of his dearest

    premium_icon Vivacious character lives on in the memories of his dearest

    News Tributes pour in for popular chef after he died last week.

    FED UP: Tradie takes on automotive giant

    premium_icon FED UP: Tradie takes on automotive giant

    Business Carpenter's engine exploded just 4,000kms out of warranty

    Superheroes at a Rockhampton store named the state's best

    premium_icon Superheroes at a Rockhampton store named the state's best

    News Store raises funds for kids living with congenital heart disease.

    Child freed from locked car at local pool

    premium_icon Child freed from locked car at local pool

    News Emergency crews smashed window to retrieve boy