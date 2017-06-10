Premier takes a stand on South Rocky Levee Bank

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged Rockhampton residents to fight the Federal Government for future flood protection, saying the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister steadfastly refused to support the levee at a meeting in Hobart on Thursday night.

She resolved to stand with Rockhampton Regional Council to get the Federal Government to deliver the South Rockhampton Flood Levee and said Capricornia MP Michelle Landry needed to "get with the program and let the people of Rockhampton get on with it”.

"Barnaby Joyce was happy to jump in boats and have beers at the Fitzroy Hotel for the TV cameras in the recent flood, but he is not prepared to deliver flood protection for more Rockhampton residents,” Ms Palazsczuk said.

"(Federal Member for Capricornia) Michelle Landry has never supported this proposal and has looked for every possible excuse to subvert or redirect the idea.”

"Her nonsense poll will never be able to claim objectivity. It is an example of 'don't ask the question unless you know the answer'.”

Ms Landry yesterday insisted there was nothing arrogant about listening.

"Why is the Premier of Queensland so afraid to let the people of Rockhampton have a voice on this?” she said. "They have already committed the funds, so the concerns of the people don't seem to matter to them either way.

"The Federal Coalition has said repeatedly that we will support the levee when we know there is community support and when council can show it has actually discussed the project with negatively impacted landholders.”

Ms Landry said the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister understood the levee was a contentious issue, but had reiterated their support for flood mitigation.

"But (we) also want to make sure that we get it right and that we are doing what the people want,” she said.

A spokesman from the Prime Minister's office yesterday pointed to comments made by Mr Turnbull during his recent visit to Rockhampton.

"If there is clear, strong support from the community, then we would certainly participate in supporting the construction of the levee,” he said at the time.

"But it is very important that it comes with strong community support.

"This is what Michelle (Landry) is seeking to do. I mean she doesn't gauge the views of the people of Rockhampton from Brisbane, or Canberra, she's here.”

After the 2017 flood, Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said, "according to Gold Logie winner Karl Stefanovic - an ex Rocky reporter - this is a no-brainer. I couldn't agree more.”

However he told Sky News on April 6 he had always said he wasn't going to support something "when the vast majority of my community don't want it”.

"It is up to the community to make sure their views are known and if there is that level of support and it's got merit, then we'll see what we can do about it.

"As I said right from the start, there's merit in the proposal but it needs to be advanced further than where it is presently ... there are a lot of things that need to be agreed.”

Ms Landry said the council was asked to be part of the survey but the mayor "flatly refused”.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the council paid for an independent poll in 2014, which showed support for the levee.

"As you know this result was challenged,” she said.

"When the levee conversation started again recently, we suggested that Michelle (Landry) should arrange this one herself so that she would have confidence in the result.

"We believed that a professional poll would be conducted with professional pollsters.

"The meeting ended amicably.”

Ms Palaszczuk said she requested Mr Turnbull, a month ago, to jointly fund a $220 million additional infrastructure projects, including the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, following Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The Turnbull Government has yet to agree to the proposal to be made under the Natural Disaster Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) Category D declaration.

A similar Category D package was agreed to by the Premier and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott following Tropical Cyclone Marcia in 2015.