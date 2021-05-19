Menu
A fired-up Premier has snapped back at the PM as a tit-for-tat between the two over regional quarantine heats up.
Politics

Premier takes aim at PM’s ‘big plane’ as stoush heats up

by Hayden Johnson
19th May 2021 2:08 PM
Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged Scott Morrison to speak to his own department and access missing detail about Queensland's regional quarantine proposal.

The Prime Minister this week reiterated concerns Queensland had withheld vital details about the proposed operation of the Toowoomba quarantine hub.

However, a fired-up Ms Palaszczuk on Wednesday declared Mr Morrison "doesn't need any more detail" about how the Wellcamp Airport hub would operate, calling on him to decide whether flights would be permitted to land.

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has taken a shot at Prime Minister Scott Morrison over criticism of Queensland’s regional quarantine hub proposal Picture: Dan Peled
"It's a bit rich cherry picking which ones (quarantine hubs) the Federal Government likes and which ones they don't like," she said.

"Are they going to allow flights to land into the airport, yes or no. 

"His big plane has landed in Wellcamp before."

Mr Morrison on Monday said Queensland was yet to provide a comprehensive proposal about how the hub would operate.

 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
Ms Palaszczuk insisted the detail had been provided and called on Mr Morrison to speak with his own government to access it.

"There has been a lot of communication that has been happening between the departments on an ongoing basis," she said. 

"He does have a lot of detail and his department may not be briefing him about the extent of the communication that's been happening."

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Premier takes aim at PM's 'big plane' as stoush heats up

annastacia palaszczuk scott morrison

