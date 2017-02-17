35°
Premier to call PM for Shoalwater study extension

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 17th Feb 2017 11:37 AM
Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk at the rally opposing the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training area at the Lakes Creek Hotel in Rockhampton.
Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk at the rally opposing the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training area at the Lakes Creek Hotel in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK010217crally3

CALLS will be made to the Prime Minister's office today to immediately change the due date for KPMG submissions with regards to the Shoalwater Bay expansion.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she had been contacted by a number of business owners and landholders concerned the process was 'flawed' as people were being asked to make submissions on a project that had no set details.

The submissions are due by close of business today with the new plan for the expansion of the military training areas at Shoalwater and Townsville due to be handed to the Defence Minister on Monday.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Marise Payne is in Brussels today.

The Minister was set to attend a meeting of Defence Ministers from the counter-Daesh coalition yesterday, to discuss the military campaigns in Iraq and Syria.

It is not known when the Defence Minister will make the new and final plan for expansion available to the public.

Mrs Lauga said she has asked Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to call Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull today and request an extension on the KPMG submissions until after the master plan has been released to the public.

"People are going in making submissions blind," she said.

"A lot of landholders are boycotting the submission process saying it is a flawed process."

A call to the Premier's office by The Bulletin reveals Ms Palaszczuk had not yet made the call but was expected to soon.

