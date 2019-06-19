PREMIER VISIT: Details of road funding for our region

HERE: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga inspect work on the Rockhampton Northern Access road upgrade.

ROCKHAMPTON is booming, according to the Premier who was in town yesterday spruiking the 2018/19 budget and the "hundreds of millions of dollars ... to transform major roads around Rockhampton”.

Annastacia Palaszczuk, flanked by the members for Keppel and Rockhampton, and Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey, was at the site of the Rockhampton northern access upgrade ready to sell her commitment to regional Queensland.

Mr Bailey said almost $1.09billion allocated over four years to the Fitzroy region for roads and rail projects would assure local businesses of a steady pipeline of work in the coming years.

A record $23billion in road and transport infrastructure was announced in this year's budget.

The funding is expected to support 13,500 regional jobs, including 1000 in the Fitzroy region, with the priority being to fix traffic bottlenecks in growing communities and improve road safety.

"We know how important it is to provide the local economy with some certainty and we have done that with the major projects that have been prioritised for Rockhampton,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"This is a budget backing Queensland jobs and Queensland business.”

The northern access marks the boundary between Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga's electorates.

Mr O'Rourke said said the upgrade, which was jointly-funded with the Federal Government, was the solution to meeting the growth north of Rocky.

"This project will widen the Bruce Highway from two to four lanes between Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road intersection and Ramsay Creek,” he said.

"Combined with the $36million Bruce Highway safety project at Terranova Drive, we will have duplicated nearly five kilometres of the highway through Parkhurst and Glenlee when this project finishes in mid-2020.”

Mrs Lauga said residents of Rockhampton's surrounding communities could look forward to long term solutions to make their drive smoother.

"To the west, we have $75million of joint funding locked in to duplicate the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere, while to the east I'm very pleased $80million in joint-funding has been secured to duplicate sections of the Rockhampton to Yeppoon Road,” she said.

"These projects will eventually link up with the $1billion Rockhampton Ring Road.

"The planning and preservation for the ring road is continuing and this budget confirms our $200 million contribution towards the construction of what will be a region-defining infrastructure project.”

Mr Bailey said $14.9million for Rockhampton road train access stage two works would improve safety and more efficient freight delivery, resulting in cost-savings for operators.

He said road safety had been a major focus of the budget with targeted safety upgrades planned thanks to a $12.6billion Bruce Highway upgrade plan jointly funded with the Federal Government

THE ROAD AHEAD

$200 million towards the jointly-funded $1billion Rockhampton Ring Road project

$157 million to duplicate, from two to four lanes, the Bruce Highway Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade (stage 1) between Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road and Parkhurst and safety works at Terranova Drive

$80 million for the jointly-funded Rockhampton - Yeppoon Road duplication

$75 million to duplicate, from two to four lanes, a section of the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere

$30 million to further improve and upgrade Rockhampton-Emu Park Road for road train access

$26.7 million to widen and seal the Bruce Highway between Gentle Annie Road and St Arnauds Creek, south of Rockhampton

$19 million to build six new overtaking lanes on the Capricorn Highway, between Gracemere and Emerald

$18.3 million safety works on the Bruce Highway, between Nielsen Avenue and Plentiful Creek, north of Rockhampton

$14.5 million for widening and safety upgrades on Bajool-Port Alma Road

$9.4 million to build new overtaking lanes at Plentiful Creek on the Bruce Highway, north of Rockhampton

$5 million to upgrade the Yeppoon Branch Rail Line.