Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will be in Rockhampton today.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will be in Rockhampton today. Matt Taylor GLA300519PREM
Politics

Premier visiting Rockhampton today

19th Jun 2019 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is in Rockhampton today to inspect the progress of a major CQ road project.

The premier will be in town with Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey where they will inspect work on the Rockhampton Northern Access road upgrade.

The state government has committed $200 million for the project alongside the Federal Government's $800 million.

Today marks the first time the Premier has visited Rockhampton since 2018's catastrophic bushfires.

READ: Strelow delighted after 'significant shift' in budget

READ: QUEENSLAND BUDGET: O'Rourke unpacks CQ spending

READ: Did Barry's $200m Ring-Road Budget wish come true?

READ: Michelle Landry's full list of promises for Capricornia

annastacia palaszczuk mark bailey mp minister for transport and main roads qld premier rockhampton ring road project
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rehabilitation centre one step closer to construction

    premium_icon Rehabilitation centre one step closer to construction

    News Drug and alcohol affected residents could soon get help closer to home.

    Strelow: Sorry Livingstone, you had your shot at Adani jobs

    premium_icon Strelow: Sorry Livingstone, you had your shot at Adani jobs

    Council News Rocky Mayor says she regrets the division this will cause

    SAD LOSS: Tributes for all-round good guy Ian Flamank

    premium_icon SAD LOSS: Tributes for all-round good guy Ian Flamank

    News Gifted sportsman, long-serving league stalwart, devoted family man

    Our Voice star can't help it if he's cool, says Boy George

    premium_icon Our Voice star can't help it if he's cool, says Boy George

    News ZEEK Power scores wildcard spot in next round of The Voice.