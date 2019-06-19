Premier visiting Rockhampton today

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will be in Rockhampton today.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will be in Rockhampton today. Matt Taylor GLA300519PREM

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is in Rockhampton today to inspect the progress of a major CQ road project.

The premier will be in town with Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey where they will inspect work on the Rockhampton Northern Access road upgrade.

The state government has committed $200 million for the project alongside the Federal Government's $800 million.

Today marks the first time the Premier has visited Rockhampton since 2018's catastrophic bushfires.

