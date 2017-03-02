Premier wants CQ people to share memories of Queen's 1954 trip

Queen Elizabeth signs the visitor's book at the Rockhampton Town Hall on her 1954 visit to the city.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk is inviting Queenslanders to share their memories of Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Queensland in 1954.

"The Queen's visit to our State in 1954 was historic and it uplifted spirits with a number of regional cities, like Rockhampton, recovering from floods,” the Premier said.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave to Rockhampton residents during their 1954 visit. contributed

Queen Elizabeth II was the first reigning monarch to visit Queensland and she has been a regular and very welcomed visitor here since, particularly to mark major milestones for our State such as the 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games and 1988 World Expo in Brisbane and opening The Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame in Longreach also in 1988, and the 2002 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Coolum when she also visited Brisbane and Cairns. The Queen visited Brisbane in 2011.

In March 1954, The Queen visited Brisbane, Bundaberg, Toowoomba, Townsville, Cairns, Mackay and Rockhampton.

"With the Governor His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC and Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate, I will have the opportunity to join Her Majesty for the official launch of the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace next month - it will coincide with the 63rd anniversary of the Queen's visit to Queensland,” the Premier said.

"I would like Queenslanders to share their memories of the Queen's visit. I would like to collate these and present in a bound copy to the Queen next month.”