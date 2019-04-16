Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Premier’s claim over Katter legal letter

by Domanii Cameron
16th Apr 2019 3:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk claims she hasn't seen Robbie Katter's legal letter asking her to apologise amid their ongoing standoff because she's only just arrived back from a trade mission.

The pair's lawyers have been exchanging letters in recent weeks after public comments Mr Katter made about KAP's ongoing staffing saga.

When asked this afternoon whether she was going to apologise, the Premier said she'd only just arrived back from her 11-day trade mission to the United Arab Emirates, Germany and the UK.

"I haven't seen the letter," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk last year pulled KAP's additional funding that they'd been allocated during the hung parliament because the Queensland trio refused to denounce former Senator Fraser Anning's controversial "final solution" speech.

Ms Palaszczuk's lawyers had asked Mr Katter to apologise.

However the Traeger MP's lawyers last week wrote to the Premier again, asking her to apologise.

She had until 4pm today.

editors picks kap katter staffing saga

Top Stories

    Yeppoon businesses hit by gang of youths' crime spree

    premium_icon Yeppoon businesses hit by gang of youths' crime spree

    News 'I'm going to be having conversations with parliamentarians because the juvenile justice system is ridiculous. There's no consequences.'

    Candidates questioned on their CQ environmental priorities

    premium_icon Candidates questioned on their CQ environmental priorities

    Politics What do you think are the big issues for the environment locally?

    CQU vice-chancellor says time for change to higher education

    premium_icon CQU vice-chancellor says time for change to higher education

    Education Prof Klomp proposes five-year pilot study at CQUniversity

    See how much our grammar school headmaster made last year

    premium_icon See how much our grammar school headmaster made last year

    Education Reports detail the income and spending of schools