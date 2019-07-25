Premier's Dad makes nostalgic visit to Rockhampton

MEMORY LANE: The Queensland Premier's father Henry Palaszczuk (left), with Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Annastacia Palaszczuk worked as a teacher at Frenchville school in the 1960s

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk brought her dad Henry with her when she came to Rockhampton yesterday to announce the new Art Gallery's contractors.

He joined her in meeting with Prep students from St Josephs School Wandal, who were delighted at the prospect of visiting the new gallery.

Qld Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk meets with St Josephs Wandal Prep students at the Art Gallery Jann Houley

Mr Palaszczuk worked at the Frenchville State School in 1968, where he was heavily involved in community events and sport.

One of his more memorable moments was watching a combined CQ rugby team defeat an English touring squad at Browne Park, where he said the field hasn't changed.

He was called back to teach in Brisbane the following year, where Annastacia was born on this date, July 25.

"She was born the day the astronauts came back to earth after landing on the moon,” he said at the Art Gallery yesterday.

Mr Palaszczuk, who held the seat of Inala from the 90s until his daughter succeeded him in 2006, brought the family back to Rockhampton to visit friends while Annastacia and her three sisters were young.

"The first I arrived in the evening and I was very confused as I drove over the bridge because nothing looked like I remembered it,” he said.

"Driving around the next day, I realised I'd come over the new bridge (which was opened in 1980), not the old bridge.”

Mr Palaszczuk said he was yet to take a look at Rockhampton's new Quay St precinct which would feature the new Art Gallery.

"Rockhampton's an exciting place,” he said. "Everything always happens here.”