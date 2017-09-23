33°
News

Premier's Great Keppel Island promise welcomed by tourism boss

PREMIER PROMISE: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addresses a Capricorn Enterprise function in Rockhampton.
PREMIER PROMISE: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addresses a Capricorn Enterprise function in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK220917cpremier1

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has promised Tourism and Events Queensland boss Brett Godfrey and Minister Kate Jones will fly to the Rocky region soon to meet with Great Keppel Island businesses.

Speaking after outlining her government's achievements during the current term to members of the region's tourism and business community at the Empire Hotel yesterday, the Premier told media she had asked the pair to come to the region.

The move was welcomed by Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll, who described the pair's visit "to learn more about how they can assist with infrastructure” as "music to my ears”.

"I think the Premier was genuine in her promise to find out more from the business community about what we really do need for Great Keppel,” Ms Carroll said.

"Of course we've been saying we need more development, but development on islands costs four times as as much as it does on mainland and basic infrastructure such as water, sewage and electricity are the big ticket items.

"I was expecting a little bit more detail, to be honest, around Great Keppel Island.”

The Premier spoke only briefly to media after the luncheon.

Asked about a casino licence for Tower Holdings, she reiterated her move to send Ms Jones and Mr Godfrey and also said the current developers had all the approvals they needed to move forward.

The Premier's visit is the first in a series of political leaders coming to the region.

Next Friday, Opposition leader Tim Nicholls will speak before One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and the Greens leader in coming weeks.

"It was great. It's always good to hear first hand from our political leaders,” Ms Carroll said.

She said members had an opportunity to ask questions about issues relevant to the region.

Topics:  annastacia palaszcuk great keppel island

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Company boss details $11M spend on crucial CQ project

Company boss details $11M spend on crucial CQ project

It's set to deliver 120 jobs with an $85 million construction spend

Rockhampton commemorates Polygon Wood anniversary

BRAVE BATTLE: Australians build a plank road at Polygon Wood to bring up supplies.

100 years has passed since the Battle of Polygon Wood

Live snake thrown at woman triggers disturbance

The snake was reported to be still loose in the home.

RSPCA called to house where python is on the loose after fracas.

CQ teen's stabbing charge: 'It could have been murder'

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey updates the Rockhampton media on a stabbing in Emerald overnight.

Jack Alan Bridgeman, 18, allegedly launches metal pole, knife attack

Local Partners