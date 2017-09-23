Premier's Great Keppel Island promise welcomed by tourism boss

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has promised Tourism and Events Queensland boss Brett Godfrey and Minister Kate Jones will fly to the Rocky region soon to meet with Great Keppel Island businesses.

Speaking after outlining her government's achievements during the current term to members of the region's tourism and business community at the Empire Hotel yesterday, the Premier told media she had asked the pair to come to the region.

The move was welcomed by Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll, who described the pair's visit "to learn more about how they can assist with infrastructure” as "music to my ears”.

"I think the Premier was genuine in her promise to find out more from the business community about what we really do need for Great Keppel,” Ms Carroll said.

"Of course we've been saying we need more development, but development on islands costs four times as as much as it does on mainland and basic infrastructure such as water, sewage and electricity are the big ticket items.

"I was expecting a little bit more detail, to be honest, around Great Keppel Island.”

The Premier spoke only briefly to media after the luncheon.

Asked about a casino licence for Tower Holdings, she reiterated her move to send Ms Jones and Mr Godfrey and also said the current developers had all the approvals they needed to move forward.

The Premier's visit is the first in a series of political leaders coming to the region.

Next Friday, Opposition leader Tim Nicholls will speak before One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and the Greens leader in coming weeks.

"It was great. It's always good to hear first hand from our political leaders,” Ms Carroll said.

She said members had an opportunity to ask questions about issues relevant to the region.