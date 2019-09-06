Menu
premier pic at TAFE
Qld adds 10,000 to long-term unemployment queue

by Jessica Marszalek
6th Sep 2019 4:48 AM
AN EXTRA 10,000 Queenslanders have joined the long-term dole queue since the State Labor Government was elected, with 45,800 now without a job for more than a year.

Analysis of Australian Bureau of Statistics data by the Opposition has found a 30 per cent leap in the numbers of Queenslanders battling long-term unemployment since the Government's 2015 election.

It shows the queue of people who have been applying for jobs for over a year was 5800 places longer in July than four years ago, with regional areas like the Darling Downs, Mackay, the Gold Coast and outback Queensland suffering the most.

Opposition employment spokeswoman Fiona Simpson said the people impacted could fill the Gabba, with an extra 4000 lined up outside the gates.

"Families are gripped by hardship and worry the longer unemployment goes on," she said.

"A year is an incredibly long time between pay cheques when there are school fees or electricity, rego and hospital bills to pay.

"This is more proof that Labor isn't working, which is why Queensland has the highest unemployment rate in mainland Australia."

 

 

The analysis shows there is now an extra 5,800 people unemployed for more than a year in July compared with the same time last year.

About 1000 of those were in Mackay, 1000 in the Darling Downs and 2900 were on the Gold Coast.

Ms Simpson said Labor's employment programs were failing to make any headway on the state's long-term unemployment crisis.

Queensland's unemployment rate is sitting at 6.4 per cent - higher than Australia's rate of 5.2 per cent.

But parts of Queensland are sitting higher, with youth unemployment significantly higher still.

Outback Queensland currently has an unemployment rate of 25 per cent, while it's 18.5 per cent in Wide Bay and 15.4 per cent in the Rockhampton region.

