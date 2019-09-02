Menu
Politics

Premier’s minder back in the spotlight

by Sarah Vogler
2nd Sep 2019 6:09 PM
QUEENSLAND's corruption watchdog has resumed its assessment of the taxpayer-funded co-investment awarded to a company linked to Annastacia Palaszczuk's right-hand man.

The Crime and Corruption Commission issued a statement this afternoon confirming its assessment of corrupt conduct allegations regarding the awarding of the $267,500 Advance Queensland Business Development Fund co-investment to Fortress Capstone, a company Ms Palaszczuk's chief-of-staff David Barbagallo part-owns, to build a smartphone app

It followed the completion of a department-ordered Ernst & Young audit into the co-investment which was handed to the CCC on Friday.

"The Crime and Corruption Commission can confirm the Department of the Premier and Cabinet has provided the CCC with the review undertaken by Ernst and Young," the watchdog said in a statement.

"The CCC's assessment of allegations of corrupt conduct relating to the Premier's Chief of Staff will now resume.

"It is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further whilst the assessment remains ongoing."

Mr Barbagallo has denied any wrongdoing and says he declared his interest as required and withdrew his involvement in the application process when he joined the Premier's office in 2017.

