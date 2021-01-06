‘Premium’ Tim Tams to hit shelves

Arnott’s will release four new versions of the iconic biscuit next week – and there’s one flavour in particular people are most keen to get their hands on.

Tim Tams might be the chocolate biscuits of choice for most Aussie households, but did you ever wish they were a bit more, well, fancy?

If so you're in luck, with the iconic biscuit company releasing four new "premium" flavours next week with names so fancy you'll be saving them for Mum's good china.

The four new flavours - Murray River Salted Double Choc, Moreton Bay Raspberry & Dark Choc, Kensington Pride Mango & Cream and Dimbulah Mountain Estate Coffee & Choc - all use Australian ingredients, meaning you can feel a little less guilty about tucking into a Tim Tam.

The new flavours will hit stores from next week and come after the Murray River Salted Double Choc was teased on social media last month.

Aficionados of the Arnott's biscuit were quick to express their excitement over the "yummy" new flavour.

"My tastebuds are tingling," one person wrote.

"All I want for Christmas is a Murray River Salted Double Chocolate Tim Tam," another person added.

The Murray River Salted Double Choc uses salt flakes from the Murray Darling River Basin while the Kensington Pride Mango & Cream flavour uses mango sourced from the famous Bowen Queensland region.

Meanwhile the coffee in the Dimbulah Mountain Estate Coffee & Choc flavour has been sourced from its namesake's coffee makers in northern Queensland while the Moreton Bay Raspberry & Dark Choc flavour also comes from the raspberry-growing region of the same name.

Tim Tam marketing manager Matt Grant said he expects the same demand for the new biscuits after other flavours of the Tim Tam Crafted collection caused a stir with fans.

"We know that Tim Tam fans eagerly await the announcement of our new flavours, so we're thrilled to finally reveal a decadent new Tim Tam Crafted Collection range," he said.

"Australia couldn't get enough of last year's Crafted Collection, so we hope it will be the same in 2021. Four new indulgent Tim Tam flavours - what more could you wish for?"

Previous flavours in the Crafted Collection include Murray River Salted Caramel, Sunshine Coast Strawberries & Cream, Gisborne Orange & Dark Choc, and Manuka Honey & Cream.

This will give you an extra caffeine hit when you do your Tim Tam slam.