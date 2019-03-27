PREP PHOTOS: Celebrating 2019 preppies across CQ

PREP students from schools across the Central Queensland region have turned on the cute factor for The Morning Bulletin's My First Year publication.

The Morning Bulletin chief photographer, Allan Reinikka travelled to various schools to capture each snapshot.

And the publication also features photos we received from several schools. Take a look in the gallery below.

Photos View Photo Gallery

You can catch a copy of My First Year in today's edition of The Morning Bulletin where you will see many happy faces as precious memories were captured.

Please see pages 20 and 21 of tomorrow's edition of The Morning Bulletin for the photos which were missed in the original publication .