34°
News

Prep publication drops in four days time

18th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
My First Year 2017 will be out on Wednesday, March 22 capturing the smiles of every prep student in the region including St Anthony's Prep Purple (pictured).
My First Year 2017 will be out on Wednesday, March 22 capturing the smiles of every prep student in the region including St Anthony's Prep Purple (pictured). Allan Reinikka ROK090217astantho

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOUR days to go!

The Morning Bulletin's special prep publication: My First Year will hit the papers Wednesday, March 22 with adorable little faces from across the region.

This keepsake will feature all of the Rockhampton Region and Capricorn Coast youngsters in their first year of school.

Our photographers have been very busy capturing the cute faces of your children from Mount Morgan, Bouldercombe, Gracemere, Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Emu Park and everywhere in between.

My First Year will be available Wednesday, March 22 and photos will be available for sale from our website: https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/photos/.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  my first year preppies prep students

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

The true tale behind that monster barramundi photo

The true tale behind that monster barramundi photo

For six years, a photo of a giant barra has circulated along with "weird stories” but finally the angler who caught the fish has told the true tale

It's game on for league's centenary year

CHARGING RUN: Inspirational front rower Daniel Tanner will again lead the Norths Chargers in the Rockhampton Rugby League competition.

Centenary year of rugby league to kick off this weekend

Kevin Henry: 'Flaws' in the murder case explained

CALL FOR JUSTICE: Kevin Henry led away by guards during his 1992 murder trial. The creators of a podcast exploring the case, Curtain, say he was wrongfully convicted.

Human rights advocate explains why doubt surrounds the confession

Kiwi cops catch Rocky grandad in child porn sting

Close-up image of software engineer typing on laptop.

"I have no doubt it has horrified your wife," Judge Burnett said.

Local Partners

Prep publication drops in four days time

The Morning Bulletin's special prep publication: My First Year will hit the papers next week.

Here's your Rocky region event plan for the weekend

SADDLE UP: Race-goers will hit Callaghan Park trackside this weekend for the St Patrick's Day Races. Kaylene Vonhof, Sarah Kinsella and Amy Vonhof enjoy last year's event.

St Patrick's Race Day, free Mt Archer fun day, ballet and much more

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Rockhampton choir gets classic and classy

GLAM: (L to R) Annette Murray, Glenn Beattie, Mary Davies, Birgit Nedela, Irene Gauntlet, Amanda Hopkins.

You're invited to an evening singing, music and frivolities

Local bar celebrating all things poetry

Jodie van de Wetering at The Red Dahlia Bar.

The Red Dahlia Bar will host its first poetry night this weekend

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

LENA Dunham has showcased her new slim figure at the launch of her personal trainer's new studio.

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin is up for an APRA award.

Viral hit up for Song of the Year accolade

Home and Away star celebrates milestone episode

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Meet the Aussie filmmaker working with David Attenborough

A stormy sky heralds the end of the dry season on an East African savanna in a scene from the grasslands episode of the TV series Planet Earth II

Lions, tigers and bears - oh my!

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

Tripios is pictured here in August 2016. Picture: Splash News Australia

Bachelor star charged with selling ice and cocaine

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady's Julie Andrews during a media call at QPAC.

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie's visit is like a royal tour.

Large Neat Gable Home On 1012m

39 Macalister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

This Park Avenue gable home is of a generous size with 3 bedrooms, sleepout and study. The hard expensive work is done with the home being restumped in steel and...

4 BEDROOMS ON LARGE BLOCK

25 Beak Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 2 $180,000 NEG

Calling all first home owners and investors alike. This is perfect for you! The low set home features 4 bedrooms, polished floors, large master bedroom, under...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $509,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

Pretty As A Picture

293 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $139,000

This cute lowset 3 bedroom cottage has just hit the market and will be snapped up by the astute investor or first home buyer. The home has a new modern kitchen and...

PARENTS PARADISE, KIDS ADVENTURE LAND!

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $530,000 NEG

Situated on 1 acre, this large, low set, unique, family home is located in a prestigious cul-de-sac and provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive...

Fantastic Family Home In Frenchville - Priced To Sell - $279,000

125 Plahn Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This brilliant property, perfectly positioned, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville, features a beautifully presented highset family home with a cool...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

Modern 4 bed, 2 bath brick home only $329,000!

14 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 1 $329,000

Modern 4 bed, 2 bath brick home only $329,000! Be quick to inspect this low maintenance, low-set brick home in the thriving suburb of Norman Gardens. This...

Stylish Home – Serious Seller!

12 Eagle Place, Zilzie 4710

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Buy in an estate where the living is family orientated. Designed and built by DR Moore constructions quality and attention to detail is guaranteed. Including...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $238,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Massive Zilzie property sells, and you won't believe the view

RECENT SALE: A property in Zilzie Bay with spectacular views sells, with a previous asking price of over $900,000

The massive 9,400sqm property sold last month

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!