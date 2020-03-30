Prep students get their hands dirty for tree planting day

IT WAS all about the Preps on Friday, March 27 at Port Curtis Road State School.

The six Prep students had the opportunity to plant a fruit tree; including a lychee, miracle fruit and jack fruit trees on the school grounds as part of the P and C’s 2020 Prep tree-planting program.

Starleigh Rook was happy after planting her miracle fruit tree.

Preps spent the morning digging and getting their hands dirty while making special memories together.

Organiser and P and C member Kate Hollingsworth thought it would be a wonderful opportunity for Preps to help care for and watch their plant grow for their school career.

“This is the first year of the program,” Ms Hollingsworth said.

Adara Vidler looks pleased with herself after planting her lychee tree.

“The idea is to give them ownership of the trees within the school to aid with welcoming them and their parents to the school.”

Special thanks goes to the sponsors Alison and Dennis Frahm from Iron Shadow for donating the six fruit trees for the occasion.

Rylee Bell is looking forward to a big crop from her macadamia nut tree.