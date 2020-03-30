Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PLANTING DAY: Port Curtis State School Prep students Starleigh Rook, Rylee Bell, Adara Vidler and Matayo Brewer had a great time planting fruit trees. Pictures: Contributed
PLANTING DAY: Port Curtis State School Prep students Starleigh Rook, Rylee Bell, Adara Vidler and Matayo Brewer had a great time planting fruit trees. Pictures: Contributed
Community

Prep students get their hands dirty for tree planting day

Contributed
30th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS all about the Preps on Friday, March 27 at Port Curtis Road State School.

The six Prep students had the opportunity to plant a fruit tree; including a lychee, miracle fruit and jack fruit trees on the school grounds as part of the P and C’s 2020 Prep tree-planting program.

Starleigh Rook was happy after planting her miracle fruit tree.
Starleigh Rook was happy after planting her miracle fruit tree.

Preps spent the morning digging and getting their hands dirty while making special memories together.

Organiser and P and C member Kate Hollingsworth thought it would be a wonderful opportunity for Preps to help care for and watch their plant grow for their school career.

“This is the first year of the program,” Ms Hollingsworth said.

Adara Vidler looks pleased with herself after planting her lychee tree.
Adara Vidler looks pleased with herself after planting her lychee tree.

“The idea is to give them ownership of the trees within the school to aid with welcoming them and their parents to the school.”

Special thanks goes to the sponsors Alison and Dennis Frahm from Iron Shadow for donating the six fruit trees for the occasion.

Rylee Bell is looking forward to a big crop from her macadamia nut tree.
Rylee Bell is looking forward to a big crop from her macadamia nut tree.
Matayo Brewer proudly shows off this his jack fruit tree.
Matayo Brewer proudly shows off this his jack fruit tree.
port curtis road state school prep students tmbcommunity tree planting
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUTSTANDING DEBT REVEALED: Future of country pub unknown

        premium_icon OUTSTANDING DEBT REVEALED: Future of country pub unknown

        Business The hotel closed in October 2018 and it has been detailed the company owes almost $750,000.

        Man punches partner, throws lighter at her head

        premium_icon Man punches partner, throws lighter at her head

        Crime A man who punched his partner several times while intoxicated says he doesn’t want...

        CQ business owner’s sweet gesture for emergency workers

        premium_icon CQ business owner’s sweet gesture for emergency workers

        News Despite his own misfortune during COVID-19, a local business owner is giving...

        Missing dog houses mysteriously find their way to man’s home

        premium_icon Missing dog houses mysteriously find their way to man’s home

        Crime The two kennels had been sitting outside PETstock and as staff packed up for the...

        • 30th Mar 2020 10:00 AM