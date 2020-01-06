Preparations start for biggest Great Australian Beach Party

The Great Australia Day Beach party is set to be one of the biggest celebrations to date with fun for all ages

THOUSANDS of people are expected to turn out for the 2020 Capricorn Coast Great Australia Day Beach Party for the 26th year of festivities with planning well under way for one of the Capricorn Coast biggest events on January 26.

The Capricorn Coast Community Events Association (CCCE), who organise and run the Great Australia Day Beach Party, has once again put in an outstanding effort putting together another fantastic event to lift community spirits and celebrate our national day.

CCCE Chairman Bill Ludwig said while our region and other parts of the nation have certainly faced some major challenges recently with bushfires and drought, the Great Australia Day Beach Party will give everyone a chance to come together and celebrate everything that is great about our community and being an Australian

“The committee has put in a big effort to ensure everything is in place for an exciting day of family fun, entertainment and a huge program of activities,” Mr Ludwig said.

“The action-packed day will begin at 7am with the Great Australia Day family fun run organised by the Cap Coast Runners.

“Hundreds of people young and not so young are expected to take to participate and full details of how to register will be available on Cap Coast Runners Facebook page.

“For the ‘early-birds’ market stalls, arts and crafts, rides and amusements will get underway from 8am with loads of things to see and do across the Yeppoon foreshore.

“The main stage program will start at 11am with a sensational line up of entertainment throughout the day including a showcase of CQ talent from dance and drama to bands, bush poetry, kids shows, street-theatre and circus performers.

“The traditional beach games, sponsored by The Capricornian ‘Community Owned Banking’, will get underway from 2pm and provide an opportunity for young and old to actively participate and join in the fun.

“Always a huge attraction with great prizes, the beach games will include Three-Legged, Egg and Spoon and Sack Races, Tug-O-War competitions and the Great Australia Day Egg Throwing Championships.”

Other highlights will include The Morning Bulletin Bare Bottom Boat Regatta and Mirror Sand Sculpture Competition.

Entry to all the beach games and competitions is absolutely free thanks to our fabulous sponsors and there will be more than $2000 in cash and other prizes to be won.

A full program of the activities on the day will be available on the Great Australia Day Beach Party Facebook page or website http://greataustraliadaybeachparty.com.au/.