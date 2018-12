LOWMEAD: QFES has advised residents to prepare to leave.

THE QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have advised a bushfire in Lowmead could get worse.

As of 10.45am, it is burning within the boundaries of Mackellor Road and Clarke Road.

They advise however conditions could change quickly and increased fire danger ratings are forecast today.

Multiple fire crews are on scene backburning on the northern and western control lines.

This is a breaking news event, more details to follow.