Prepare the shop windows, enter Beef Australia's 2018 comp

Beef Australia official mascot "Johnny Stockman" could make an appearance looking at the shop windows. Chris Ison ROK170217cbeef1

EVERY THREE years Rockhampton and the surrounds, experience a large influx of national and international visitors attending Beef Australia.

In 2015 there were over 90,000 visitors, including 1100 international guests from over 40 countries. A staggering $74 million was spent in the region and 2018 is looking to be even bigger.

Beef Week 2018 is a time for local businesses to capitalise on this huge increase in visitor numbers by making their businesses stand out.

One way to do this is by taking part in the Beef Australia 2018 Shop window competition.

This competition is open to all businesses in Rockhampton, Gracemere, Yeppoon, Emu Park and Mount Morgan.

"It is an opportunity to help dress up the region by involving your business, whether you have a café, shoe store or a solicitor's office, we want everybody to get involved and help get Rockhampton into the Beef Spirit,” Beef Australia Marketing and Communication Coordinator Sarah Mitchell-Anyon said.

The competition ran in previous Beef Australia expo's, with the last time it ran being around 1991.

"We decided to bring the Shop Window Competition back for Beef Australia 2018 as it helps get the whole community involved with the expo,” Ms Mitchell-Anyon said.

"There is a real sense of spirit when everybody comes together for the same cause, and that is making Rockhampton look like the proud Beef Capital of Australia that we are.”

The competition will have three categories and there are some incentives for enterring.

"Businesses will select what category they want to enter, Most Creative, People's Choice or Best Beef theme,” Ms Mitchell-Anyon said.

"And there are some great prizes up for grabs.”

SHOP WINDOW COMPETITION:

Three categories: Most Creative, People's Choice or Best Beef theme

Entries open on April 9

Prizes up for grabs

