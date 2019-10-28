Menu
BE WARNED: Queensland Rural Fire Brigade are working to contain a large bush fire burning out of control at Bungundarra.
PREPARE TO LEAVE: Bungundarra residents warned to leave

Maddelin McCosker
28th Oct 2019 2:12 PM

BUNGUNDARRA residents are being told to prepare to leave as an out of control bushfire threatens properties.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has said conditions could get worse and residents need to be prepared.

As of 1.50pm the large bushfire is burning on the southern side of Browns Lane and travelling in a westerly direction towards Woodbury Road.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

QFES is warning people in the area they will be affected by smoke, which will reduce air quality and visibility.

