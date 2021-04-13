Menu
The show features hit songs with some of the region's most experienced dancers.
Art & Theatre

Prepared to be dazzled by song and dance at Broadway & Beyond

Vanessa Jarrett
13th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Annual production Broadway and Beyond is set to dazzle and entertain on the Pilbeam Theatre stage next month.

Featuring many of the Central Queensland region’s finest singers, dancers and musicians, Broadway and Beyond is a celebration of musical theatre, cabaret, rock, pop and jazz; culminating in a two-hour, high energy live show of dazzling song and dance.

Maddi McDonald will perform in Broadway and Beyond next month.
Since its inception in 2018, the show has quickly become one of the most anticipated and fast growing productions in Central Queensland.

This year’s production features a new show, hot off the heels of last year’s sold out production.

Angelo Conway and Brad Villiers in the show.
This year’s performers include the vocal talents of Angelo Conway, Amanda Hock, Brad Villiers, Jacob Goves, Maddi McDonald, Emma McGuire, Aleah Dillon and Daniel Hair along with musicians from the band of Rockhampton Regional Council’s productions of Mamma Mia, Kinky Boots and We Will Rock You, plus an ensemble of some the region’s most experienced dancers.

Broadway and Beyond will involve performers reprising many of their characters’ hit songs from past local musicals plus a huge range of audience favourites from Mamma Mia, Wicked, Kinky Boots, Chicago, Les Miserables, Queen, Elton John, Michael Buble, Jersey Boys and many more.

Preparing to be dazzled by song and dance.
Broadway and Beyond is made possible through the support of presenting partners Mr Real Estate, Tropical Auto Group, Edenbrook, BEAT Architects, Kennas and Conway Creative.

Head to Broadway and Beyond’s Facebook for more information.

Amanda Hock stars in the 2021 production of Broadway and Beyond.
Tickets are available at www.seeitlive.com.au

Concert dates: Friday May 21 and Saturday May 22.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

