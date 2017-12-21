Preparing for worst-case scenario with 25 tonne Xmas present

Aurizon's Wayne Prosser and QFES superintendent Ross Macrae with the wagons donated for training.

THE North Rockhampton Fire Unit received an early Christmas present this week - some railway wagons.

But they aren't filled with toys, they are old molasses wagons donated for use in training scenarios.

Aurizon Network donated the two used railway wagons to the fire unit on Thursday.

"These wagons here, donated by Aurizon, will be used for heavy rescue training in the event of life rescue mainly,” QFES regional development director Ross Macrae said.

"We will use these wagons for jacking, shoring and propping training to replicate a life rescue from underneath them.”

The wagons will require some heavy lifting though.

"They weigh about 25 tonnes each, so we have got some heavy equipment and it requires a lot of training,” Mr Macrae said.

The use of railway wagons in training is a first for the Rockhampton region and it is also understood as a first for Queensland.

"In the past we have used trucks, semi-trailers, we have an old bus, but to have this opportunity to have these train wagons available to us to use and the kind donation of Aurizon will definitely help us immensely in preparing for the worst-case scenario,” Mr Macrae said.

Located on railway lines at the Parkhurst facility, units across the region will get to have a chance at working with them.

"In February we've got a number of heavy rescue training courses booked in and they are for all around the region, so from Gladstone up to Mackay and in Rockhampton here,” Mr Macrae said.

As it is a state first, new plans will have to be designed for how the fireys will train with them.

"We will just create scenarios using these two wagons here, so whether we get a crane and lift them slightly, place a wreck underneath them, we're still writing them,” Mr Macrae said.

"It will all be done safely and with the advice of Aurizon.”

Mr Macrae welcomed the wagons and said they would allow for immeasurable training experience.

"Rail incidents are very rare and in a rail derailment or something similar, Aurizon basically look after their own and we assist them if they require us,” he said.

"When it comes to life rescue, that is where we come in. Unfortunately it has happened before with trains, so that is what we will be focusing on.”

Aurizon Network manager of infrastructure maintenance Wayne Prosser said the company was more than happy to donate the wagons.

"Aurizon is always looking for ways to give to the community and this was a great opportunity,” he said.

"So we have donated the wagons that you see, the infrastructure it is sitting on, and all of the labour put in here was by local teams.”

The donation is a win-win for the fire unit, Aurizon and the general public.

"In the unlikely event that we do require them on the network, by being exposed to this type of training it serves us both well,” Mr Prosser said.

"It is an infrequent event and I think you get better through practice.”