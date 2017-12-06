PresCare boss reveals plan to help evacuated Rocky residents

Water up to the doorsteps of residents' homes.

MANAGEMENT of a Rockhampton aged-care facility where residents were forced to evacuate after recent heavy rains have promised resolving the issue is a top priority.

PresCare CEO Greg Skelton said his first concern was for affected residents who were moved into temporary accommodation after Sunday's flooding at the group's Alexandra Gardens facility in north Rockhampton.

"Five units were affected...we expect to have our residents back at Alexandra Gardens by the weekend, with their homes restored to excellent condition," Mr Skelton said.

"We feel for our residents and, like them, we don't want this situation to happen again."

A statement issued on behalf of PresCare explained the issue was caused by water which came into the complex from areas outside its boundaries.

The organisation promises to put measures in place on the property "including ditches and drainage around the units that are susceptible to water damage when there is heavy rainfall such as that experienced as a result of the recent severe thunderstorms".

"Clearly this highlights that we need to do more to address this matter...we will make this a priority and work with our maintenance contractor to find additional solutions on PresCare's property," Mr Skelton said.

He said PresCare would "work closely with the Rockhampton Regional Council to see what further action could be taken to address the problem from outside PresCare's boundaries."

He said council shared the organisation's commitment to rectifying the problem.

"We recognise there is an issue and both PresCare and the council have a priority to improve the lives of our residents."

On Tuesday, The Morning Bulletin reported some of the residents have been forced out of their homes three times in the past couple of years.