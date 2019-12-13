Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.
Australia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.
Politics

Press freedom report delayed again

by Finbar O'Mallon
13th Dec 2019 7:30 PM

A parliamentary report on press freedom has been delayed until next year having been previously marked for release by December.

Parliamentary intelligence committee chair and Liberal MP Andrew Hastie has blamed a late submission from media stakeholders for the hold-up.

"The committee has been working to thoroughly consider the issues presented to it since July," Mr Hastie said on Friday.

"The committee will consider this new evidence and expects to report early in the new year."

The inquiry is reviewing how police powers and national security laws are hampering press freedom in Australia.

The committee is also expecting more submissions from Home Affairs and the Australian Federal Police.

AAustralia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.

The 63 page submission has proposed detailed amendments to Australian laws which would exempt journalists reporting under national security laws, as well as the right to contest search warrants so as to protect sources.

Findings were expected to be delivered next week after the committee was granted a fortnight's extension at the end of November.

national security politics press freedom seniors-news your right to know

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GENEROUS DONATION: Kind act to help children in need

        premium_icon GENEROUS DONATION: Kind act to help children in need

        News A young real estate agent has helped raise more than $1500 worth of toys for Anglicare and Rockhampton Hospital.

        Reports of men armed with knives, bats at Berserker home

        premium_icon Reports of men armed with knives, bats at Berserker home

        News Multiple police crews are responding to the scene.

        Water bombers prepared to fight CQ fire

        premium_icon Water bombers prepared to fight CQ fire

        News Two fire crews are attending the scene

        INSPIRATIONAL: Young dancer not afraid of new opportunities

        premium_icon INSPIRATIONAL: Young dancer not afraid of new opportunities

        News The 12-year-old is one of hundreds of kids who entered in the Suncorp Dream Big...