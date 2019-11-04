Pressure builds on Qld Govt to return shark control program

THREE tourism bodies have written an open letter to the Queensland Government calling on it to reinstate shark control programs in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

Tourism Whitsunday, Tourism Tropical North Queensland and the Queensland Tourism Industry Council say Federal legislation is an “unnecessary step at this time” to re-establish shark control programs that were halted following a controversial Federal Court ruling in September.

The three bodies agree with Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry that the Queensland Government’s shark control program is permitted under current legislation and also by the relevant permits issued by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

On Friday Queensland Fisheries Minister Mark Furner maintained the recent Administrative Appeals Tribunal of Australia decision was clear.

“The conditions imposed by the AAT require dangerous sharks to be released alive,” Mr Furner said.

“Two independent scientific reports make it very clear – a catch-and-release shark control program will not work in the Great Barrier Reef.

“We will not risk the lives of our staff and contractors to implement a program that won’t work.”

Mr Furner said the Federal Government must act urgently to change its laws and allow the return of Queensland’s effective and long-standing catch-and-remove program.

The open letter from Tourism Whitsunday, Tourism Tropical North Queensland and the Queensland Tourism Industry Council to the Queensland Government is published below in full.