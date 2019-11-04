Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONTROVERSIAL: Drumlines and baited hooks divide views.
CONTROVERSIAL: Drumlines and baited hooks divide views.
News

Pressure builds on Qld Govt to return shark control program

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
4th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE tourism bodies have written an open letter to the Queensland Government calling on it to reinstate shark control programs in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

Tourism Whitsunday, Tourism Tropical North Queensland and the Queensland Tourism Industry Council say Federal legislation is an “unnecessary step at this time” to re-establish shark control programs that were halted following a controversial Federal Court ruling in September.

The three bodies agree with Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry that the Queensland Government’s shark control program is permitted under current legislation and also by the relevant permits issued by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

On Friday Queensland Fisheries Minister Mark Furner maintained the recent Administrative Appeals Tribunal of Australia decision was clear.

“The conditions imposed by the AAT require dangerous sharks to be released alive,” Mr Furner said.

“Two independent scientific reports make it very clear – a catch-and-release shark control program will not work in the Great Barrier Reef.

“We will not risk the lives of our staff and contractors to implement a program that won’t work.”

Mr Furner said the Federal Government must act urgently to change its laws and allow the return of Queensland’s effective and long-standing catch-and-remove program.

The open letter from Tourism Whitsunday, Tourism Tropical North Queensland and the Queensland Tourism Industry Council to the Queensland Government is published below in full.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young child falls 3m at Yeppoon skate park

        Young child falls 3m at Yeppoon skate park

        News HE lost consciousness for a short period of time but was alert when being treated by paramedics.

        Person bitten by dog, taken to hospital

        premium_icon Person bitten by dog, taken to hospital

        News A PERSON was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog on Rockhampton’s...

        Rocky Mahjong hosts Norfolk meet

        premium_icon Rocky Mahjong hosts Norfolk meet

        News The Rockhampton Mahjong Club Inc recently hosted the 26th Australasian Mahjong...