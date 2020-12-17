Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The former principal of a prestigious primary school and his teacher wife have appeared in court for the first time charged with fraud.
The former principal of a prestigious primary school and his teacher wife have appeared in court for the first time charged with fraud.
Crime

Prestigious school’s ex-principal in court on fraud charges

by Patrick Billings
17th Dec 2020 12:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former Brisbane principal at one of the state's most prestigious primary schools has appeared in court for the first time on fraud charges.

John Leonard Webster, who previously ran Wellers Hill State School, is facing nearly 50 charges of fraud and one count of misconduct in public office.

His wife Suzette Webster, 55, who was a teacher at the school, has been charged with 14 fraud offences.

They appeared briefly in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

John Webster's lawyer Leigh Rollason said they were waiting for material from the prosecution.

Suzette Webster's lawyer asked for a full brief of evidence to be provided.

Both were granted bail to appear in court early next year.

The charges follow an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission which alleged the husband and wife "fraudulently accessed leave entitlements" at the Tarragindi school.

Originally published as Prestigious school's ex-principal, wife in court on fraud charges

court crime fraud john webster suzette webster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young man didn’t quite get what he wished for

        Premium Content Young man didn’t quite get what he wished for

        News A YOUNG man who purchased an item from infamous discount online shop Wish got more than he bargained for.

        • 17th Dec 2020 12:07 PM
        Exciting business opportunity in prime Rocky location

        Premium Content Exciting business opportunity in prime Rocky location

        News Rockhampton has a golden business opportunity that has sat for months waiting for a...

        Huge turnout at this year’s Carols by the Beach

        Premium Content Huge turnout at this year’s Carols by the Beach

        Community Early storms did not dampen Christmas spirits as a crowd of more than 2000 people...

        Aussie rock band to bring tour to Central Queensland

        Premium Content Aussie rock band to bring tour to Central Queensland

        Music The band is bringing its biggest headline tour to date to the Beef Capital in...