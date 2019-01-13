'Pretty, jelly-like doughnuts' dot Bargara shoreline

HUNDREDS of sand snail sacs have washed onto Bargara Beach, dotting the shoreline in small, transparent jelly-like doughnuts.

The soft, smooth sacs come from either the conical or the moon sand snail and result after undergoing incredible pressure inside the parent's shell.

Bundaberg residents in awe of the sacs took to social media yesterday, with local Linda Pennington sharing a stunning picture of the hundreds of jelly-like balls glittering along the shore.

"Can anybody tell me what these pretty jelly like donuts are," she asked Bundaberg Facebook users.

According to Queensland Museum, the egg sacs are expelled from a snail in a single, "explosive laying" and are "often confused with jellyfish but are entirely harmless".

Each egg sac contains thousands of embryos, which are visible if a person looks closely at the mass.

"When the eggs are ready to hatch, the egg mass will disintegrate and release the tiny larvae into the water. These will float around and go through many stages of development until they are ready to settle in a new environment," the Queensland Museum website stated.

If you find these egg masses, it is recommended you handle the sac with care as they are very fragile.

If they have been washed onto the beach, try to gently place them back in the water to prevent them drying out.