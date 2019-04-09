Preventive crime program pledge from Federal Government

ON THE SAME PAGE: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Sergeant Greg Jones from Rockhampton PCYC.

ROCKHAMPTON youth crime could receive some intervention through a multimillion-dollar boost from the Federal Government to the PCYC Queensland's Safe Communities Program.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry joined Home Affairs Minister and former police officer Peter Dutton to announce the election pledge at Rockhampton PCYC.

The $1,977,850 in federal funding has been committed under round three of the Safer Communities Fund and would allow 12 PCYCs across the state to deliver crime prevention programs.

Ms Landry was glad she could bring the program to her electorate.

"The PCYC's Safe Communities Program will deliver a series of early intervention crime prevention initiatives to communities that are currently experiencing high rates of youth crime,” she said.

"The program will engage 12 crime prevention program officers who will deliver a suite of targeted programs to youth aged 10 to 18 years.

"This investment represents an important commitment to ensuring our young people don't become involved in criminal behaviour and to increase the community's personal and property safety.”

Each officer will undertake a structured community consultation or co-design process to determine the needs and issues specific to each area.

Sergeant Greg Jones, a Rockhampton PCYC representative, said crime prevention was a far better approach than dealing with youth after they had been lured into crime.

"It has been identified that early intervention is the way towards crime prevention,” he said.

"Picking up the pieces after is too intensive. It's one-on-one basically at that stage, because they have gone down that track of youth justice and they get used to what they do to survive, how they survive and their colleagues they hang around with.

"Early intervention allows you to conduct group programs, not just one-on-one, which is very important.”

Mr Dutton echoed Sgt Jones' sentiment that prevention was more effective than punishment.

"Only safe communities can be strong and prosperous, and the best way to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour is to prevent it from happening in the first place,” he said. "The government will continue to assist local councils and organisations to address crime and anti-social behaviour.”