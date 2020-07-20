Preview new Mulambin Beach park this month

The mural by artist Lee-Ann Handley for the Rotary Club’s new design of Emily Morgan Park Mulambin Beach.

LIVINGSTONE Shire residents will soon get a preview of the new amenities to be built at Emily Morgan Park at Mulambin Beach.

Livingstone Shire Council approved the concept design of the park, to be established by the Capricorn Coast Rotary Club.

Rotary club committee member Bob Clegg said the ”community precinct”, which will include a dedicated dog exercise area, Indigenous narrative garden path, community meeting circle, and barbecue shelter, would be unique to the shire.

“We were thinking of establishing it some time ago,” he said.

“We approached Livingstone Shire Council and they were kind enough to allocate the southern third of the area there to us to establish the park.

“It was something we thought would be great for the local residents.”

The construction time will depend on which grants the Rotary Club is able to secure from all levels of government and from the private sector, and on the success of its local fundraisers.

Mr Clegg said it “may take us a couple of years”, but that work had already begun.

“We set up a community meeting circle near the middle of it,” he said. “We put sandstone blocks in a circular shape there and planted trees around that.”

“We’ve also asked a local mural artist to do some mural work. That’s been completed.”

The information day and sausage sizzle will be held at the southern end of Emily Morgan Park on Sunday, July 26 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

“It’s to inform the local community about what we’re looking at doing, and if they wish they can give us some feedback,” Mr Clegg said.